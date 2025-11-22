Morgan, Key and Strack lead No. 20 Kentucky women past No. 21 Louisville 72-62

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Tonie Morgan scored 19 points, Teonni Key and Clara Strack both added 17 and No. 20…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Tonie Morgan scored 19 points, Teonni Key and Clara Strack both added 17 and No. 20 Kentucky defeated No. 21 Louisville 72-62 on Saturday.

Strack and Jordan Obi both had four points in a 13-0 game-changing run. Starting with Strack’s two jumpers, the Cardinals turned a 44-39 lead into an 18-point advantage when Obi scored on a layup with 1:16 to play in the third quarter.

Obi had 10 points for the Wildcats (7-0), who were facing their first Power 4 conference opponent and had their closest game. Strack had 10 rebounds and Key had four blocks. Morgan had seven assists.

Tajianna Roberts scored 22 points for the Cardinals (4-2) and Laura Ziegler hit four 3-pointers for 18 points and had 11 rebounds.

Amelia Hassett had two 3-pointers and Kentucky was 9 of 19 from the field in the third quarter while the Cardinals were 3 of 20, getting outscored 20-6. Louisville missed 14 straight shots and was scoreless for more than seven minutes.

Twice Louisville got within eight in the fourth quarter but the Wildcats always responded, both times with multiple scoring possessions started by Key baskets. Kentucky ended up shooting 52.5% despite going 4 of 15 from distance.

Key converted a three-point play with 17 seconds to play in the first half to give the Wildcats a 37-35 lead at the break.

After Kentucky bolted to an 11-2 lead and the Cardinals responded with a 10-0 run, seven points by Roberts, there were 16 lead changes before halftime.

Roberts kept the Cardinals in the game by scoring 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting but her teammates were 5 of 18.

