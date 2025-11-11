Moreland leads Brown against Holy Cross after 22-point showing

Brown Bears (0-1) at Holy Cross Crusaders (1-1) Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Brown visits Holy Cross…

Brown Bears (0-1) at Holy Cross Crusaders (1-1)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown visits Holy Cross after Alyssa Moreland scored 22 points in Brown’s 83-61 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

Holy Cross finished 19-12 overall last season while going 8-5 at home. The Crusaders shot 41.4% from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range last season.

Brown went 6-8 in Ivy League play and 4-8 on the road a season ago. The Bears averaged 60.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.6 last season.

