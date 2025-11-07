Morehead State visits Wake Forest following Carroll’s 20-point showing

Morehead State Eagles (1-0) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Morehead State Eagles (1-0) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -19.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State visits Wake Forest after Jon Carroll scored 20 points in Morehead State’s 89-84 win against the Midway Eagles.

Wake Forest went 21-11 overall a season ago while going 13-3 at home. The Demon Deacons averaged 70.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.0 last season.

Morehead State finished 15-17 overall a season ago while going 6-10 on the road. The Eagles averaged 11.0 points off of turnovers, 9.6 second-chance points and 2.8 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.