Morehead State visits Ohio following Forbes’ 22-point game

Morehead State Eagles (1-1) at Ohio Bobcats (1-1)

Athens, Ohio; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State visits Ohio after Landon Forbes scored 22 points in Morehead State’s 84-68 victory against the Bellarmine Knights.

Ohio finished 4-11 at home a season ago while going 6-23 overall. The Bobcats averaged 58.2 points per game last season, 10.6 on free throws and 22.5 from 3-point range.

Morehead State finished 3-11 on the road and 10-20 overall last season. The Eagles averaged 15.9 points off of turnovers, 10.4 second-chance points and 0.5 bench points last season.

