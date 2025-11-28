Morehead State visits IU Indianapolis after D’Augustino’s 20-point game

Morehead State Eagles (3-4) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (2-6) Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis hosts Morehead…

Morehead State Eagles (3-4) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (2-6)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis hosts Morehead State after Kyler D’Augustino scored 20 points in IU Indianapolis’ 98-85 loss to the Air Force Falcons.

The Jaguars have gone 1-1 at home. IU Indianapolis is 1-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Eagles are 0-4 on the road. Morehead State has a 1-4 record against opponents over .500.

IU Indianapolis averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 9.0 per game Morehead State gives up. Morehead State averages 79.6 points per game, 18.7 fewer points than the 98.3 IU Indianapolis allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Augustino is scoring 15.4 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Jaguars. Matt Compas is averaging 14.9 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 55.9%.

Davion Cunningham is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Eagles. George Marshall is averaging 11.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

