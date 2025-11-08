Morehead State visits Georgia following Marshall’s 26-point outing

Morehead State Eagles (1-1) at Georgia Bulldogs (2-0) Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State visits Georgia…

Morehead State Eagles (1-1) at Georgia Bulldogs (2-0)

Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State visits Georgia after George Marshall scored 26 points in Morehead State’s 81-65 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Georgia went 15-3 at home last season while going 20-13 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 75.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.9 last season.

Morehead State went 6-10 on the road and 15-17 overall a season ago. The Eagles gave up 68.7 points per game while committing 16.0 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.