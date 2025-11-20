Morehead State visits East Tennessee State following Marshall’s 20-point game

Morehead State Eagles (2-3) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-1) Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Morehead…

Morehead State Eagles (2-3) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-1)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State takes on East Tennessee State after George Marshall scored 20 points in Morehead State’s 121-51 victory over the Kentucky Christian Knights.

East Tennessee State went 13-3 at home a season ago while going 19-13 overall. The Buccaneers averaged 71.9 points per game while shooting 43.3% from the field and 34.7% from behind the arc last season.

The Eagles are 0-3 on the road. Morehead State allows 83.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

