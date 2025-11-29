Morehead State visits D’Augustino and IU Indianapolis

Morehead State Eagles (3-4) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (2-6) Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -2.5; over/under…

Morehead State Eagles (3-4) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (2-6)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -2.5; over/under is 183.5

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis hosts Morehead State after Kyler D’Augustino scored 20 points in IU Indianapolis’ 98-85 loss to the Air Force Falcons.

The Jaguars have gone 1-1 in home games. IU Indianapolis is 1-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Eagles are 0-4 in road games. Morehead State ranks fourth in the OVC shooting 32.4% from 3-point range.

IU Indianapolis averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 9.0 per game Morehead State gives up. Morehead State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game IU Indianapolis gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maguire Mitchell is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 11.5 points and 1.9 steals. D’Augustino is shooting 59.3% and averaging 15.4 points.

Davion Cunningham is averaging 12.3 points for the Eagles. George Marshall is averaging 11.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.