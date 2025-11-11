Morehead State to visit Clemson Tuesday

Morehead State Eagles (1-2) at Clemson Tigers (2-0)
Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -29.5; over/under is 146.5
BOTTOM LINE: Clemson hosts Morehead State.
Clemson went 27-7 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Tigers averaged 76.1 points per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from behind the arc last season.
Morehead State went 6-10 on the road and 15-17 overall a season ago. The Eagles averaged 66.1 points per game while shooting 41.7% from the field and 30.9% from 3-point distance last season.
