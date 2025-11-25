Morehead State hosts Eastern Kentucky after Toffali’s 20-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-1) at Morehead State Eagles (2-3) Morehead, Kentucky; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State plays…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-1) at Morehead State Eagles (2-3)

Morehead, Kentucky; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State plays Eastern Kentucky after Laura Toffali scored 20 points in Morehead State’s 78-64 victory against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Eagles are 1-0 in home games. Morehead State has a 1-3 record against teams over .500.

The Colonels are 1-0 on the road. Eastern Kentucky is 5-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Morehead State averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky averages 80.0 points per game, 4.2 more than the 75.8 Morehead State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Violet McNece averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Toffali is shooting 41.7% and averaging 13.2 points.

Liz Freihofer is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Colonels. Joseana Vaz is averaging 11.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.