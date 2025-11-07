Morehead State faces Bellarmine following Sepp’s 21-point game

Morehead State Eagles (0-1) at Bellarmine Knights (1-0) Louisville, Kentucky; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State faces Bellarmine…

Morehead State Eagles (0-1) at Bellarmine Knights (1-0)

Louisville, Kentucky; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State faces Bellarmine after Marie Sepp scored 21 points in Morehead State’s 75-59 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

Bellarmine went 18-15 overall last season while going 7-7 at home. The Knights averaged 13.1 assists per game on 25.0 made field goals last season.

Morehead State went 10-20 overall with a 3-11 record on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 9.7 steals, 4.0 blocks and 16.9 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.