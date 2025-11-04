Moore’s 16 lead Western Kentucky over Tennessee Tech 82-70

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Teagan Moore had 16 points in Western Kentucky’s 82-70 victory against Tennessee Tech on Monday…

Moore also had nine rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Grant Newell scored 16 points, shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line. Bryant Selebangue had 14 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

Brandon Muntu led the Golden Eagles in scoring, finishing with 13 points and six rebounds. Mekhi Cameron added 13 points for Tennessee Tech. Dani Pounds finished with eight points and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

