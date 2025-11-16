Moore scores 20 as Western Kentucky beats Tennessee State 95-82

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Teagan Moore’s 20 points helped Western Kentucky defeat Tennessee State 95-82 on Sunday. Moore added…

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Teagan Moore’s 20 points helped Western Kentucky defeat Tennessee State 95-82 on Sunday.

Moore added five rebounds for the Hilltoppers (3-0). Grant Newell scored 12 points and added seven rebounds. Bryant Selebangue also scored 12 points.

Aaron Nkrumah led the Tigers (2-2) with 22 points and nine rebounds. Travis Harper II added 18 points for Tennessee State. Dante Harris also had 15 points and seven assists.

Western Kentucky took the lead for good with 10:36 left in the first half. The score was 51-43 at halftime, with Moore racking up 12 points. Western Kentucky pulled away with an 11-0 run in the second half to extend a three-point lead to 14 points. They outscored Tennessee State by five points in the final half, as Moore led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

