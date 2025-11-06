Moore scores 17, Xavier downs Le Moyne 74-69

CINCINNATI (AP) — Malik Messina-Moore had 17 points in Xavier’s 74-69 victory over Le Moyne on Thursday. Moore also contributed…

Moore also contributed five assists for the Musketeers (2-0). Roddie Anderson III scored 15 points and Tre Carroll had 11.

Trent Mosquera finished with 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Dolphins (1-1). Deng Garang added 15 points and Jakai Sanders recorded 13 points and four assists.

Moore scored 14 points in the first half for Xavier, which led 43-36 at halftime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

