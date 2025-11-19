Moore has 17, Delaware State downs Cheyney (PA) 88-70

Rahmir Moore had 17 points in Delaware State's 88-70 victory against Cheyney (PA) on Tuesday.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Rahmir Moore had 17 points in Delaware State’s 88-70 victory against Cheyney (PA) on Tuesday.

Moore shot 5 for 11 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Hornets (1-4). Corey Perkins scored 16 points while going 4 of 4 and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line. Zion Bethea shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Div. III member Wolves were led by D’Angelo Lake, who recorded 13 points. Cheyney also got 10 points and two steals from Joshua Blackmon. Clyde Frasier finished with 10 points, four assists and three steals.

