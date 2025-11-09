Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Montana visits Washington after…

Montana visits Washington after Sellers’ 21-point game

The Associated Press

November 9, 2025, 4:43 AM

Montana Lady Griz (1-1) at Washington Huskies (1-0)

Seattle; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays Montana after Sayvia Sellers scored 21 points in Washington’s 90-43 win over the Seattle U Redhawks.

Washington finished 19-14 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Huskies averaged 6.9 steals, 4.2 blocks and 14.1 turnovers per game last season.

Montana went 3-10 on the road and 14-18 overall last season. The Lady Griz averaged 66.4 points per game last season, 27.9 in the paint, 11.6 off of turnovers and 3.8 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up