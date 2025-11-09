Montana visits Washington after Sellers’ 21-point game

Montana Lady Griz (1-1) at Washington Huskies (1-0) Seattle; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays Montana after Sayvia…

Montana Lady Griz (1-1) at Washington Huskies (1-0)

Seattle; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays Montana after Sayvia Sellers scored 21 points in Washington’s 90-43 win over the Seattle U Redhawks.

Washington finished 19-14 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Huskies averaged 6.9 steals, 4.2 blocks and 14.1 turnovers per game last season.

Montana went 3-10 on the road and 14-18 overall last season. The Lady Griz averaged 66.4 points per game last season, 27.9 in the paint, 11.6 off of turnovers and 3.8 on fast breaks.

