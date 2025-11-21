Montana State visits Long Beach State, looks to stop road skid

Montana State Bobcats (2-4) at Long Beach State Beach (1-4) Long Beach, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Montana State Bobcats (2-4) at Long Beach State Beach (1-4)

Long Beach, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -3.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State will try to break its three-game road losing streak when the Bobcats visit Long Beach State.

The Beach have gone 1-1 at home. Long Beach State has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bobcats are 0-3 in road games. Montana State is ninth in the Big Sky with 20.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jed Miller averaging 3.5.

Long Beach State scores 68.0 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 66.2 Montana State gives up. Montana State averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Long Beach State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Petar Majstorovic is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Beach. Shaquil Bender is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Miller averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc. Davian Brown is averaging 13.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

