Montana State plays Portland after Harris’ 27-point outing

Montana State Bobcats (1-0) at Portland Pilots (1-0)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State faces Portland after Addison Harris scored 27 points in Montana State’s 93-41 win against the Carroll (MT) Fighting Saints.

Portland finished 15-2 at home last season while going 31-5 overall. The Pilots gave up 63.4 points per game while committing 18.4 fouls last season.

Montana State finished 11-3 on the road and 30-4 overall last season. The Bobcats averaged 14.3 steals, 3.4 blocks and 14.7 turnovers per game last season.

