Montana State faces UNLV, aims for 4th straight victory

UNLV Lady Rebels (2-1) at Montana State Bobcats (3-0)

Bozeman, Montana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State comes into a matchup against UNLV as winners of three games in a row.

Montana State finished 30-4 overall last season while going 13-1 at home. The Bobcats allowed opponents to score 55.9 points per game and shoot 39.3% from the field last season.

UNLV finished 26-8 overall with an 8-5 record on the road last season. The Lady Rebels averaged 14.8 points off of turnovers, 12.0 second-chance points and 1.2 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

