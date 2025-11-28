Montana Lady Griz face the Utah Utes on 4-game skid

Utah Utes (4-3) at Montana Lady Griz (1-4) Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana looks to break…

Utah Utes (4-3) at Montana Lady Griz (1-4)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana looks to break its four-game losing streak when the Lady Griz play Utah.

The Lady Griz have gone 1-1 in home games. Montana is 1-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Utes are 1-0 in road games. Utah averages 17.7 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Montana averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, 4.4 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Utah gives up. Utah averages 67.0 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 77.2 Montana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mack Konig is shooting 47.8% and averaging 16.4 points for the Lady Griz. Jocelyn Land is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Lani White is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Utes. Maty Wilke is averaging 11.3 points and 3.1 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

