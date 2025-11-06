Montana knocks off Ottawa (Arizona) 73-39

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Money Williams scored 15 points as Montana beat Ottawa (Arizona) 73-39 on Wednesday night. Williams had…

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Money Williams scored 15 points as Montana beat Ottawa (Arizona) 73-39 on Wednesday night.

Williams had 10 rebounds and six assists for the Grizzlies (2-0). Tyler Isaak added 12 points while shooting 3 for 5 and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Carter Gittens led the Spirit in scoring, finishing with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

