Montana faces BYU following Land’s 24-point outing

BYU Cougars (4-0) at Montana Lady Griz (1-3)

Missoula, Montana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana hosts BYU after Jocelyn Land scored 24 points in Montana’s 95-71 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

Montana went 9-5 at home a season ago while going 14-18 overall. The Lady Griz averaged 11.6 points off of turnovers, 8.8 second-chance points and 0.5 bench points last season.

BYU went 4-8 on the road and 13-17 overall a season ago. The Cougars averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 8.3 second-chance points and 2.9 bench points last season.

