Monroe scores 20 as Quinnipiac knocks off Central Connecticut State 71-49

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Amarri Monroe’s 20 points helped Quinnipiac defeat Central Connecticut State 71-49 on Thursday.

Monroe had eight rebounds and four steals for the Bobcats (1-1). Jaden Zimmerman shot 6 of 17 from the field, including 4 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to add 19 points. Grant Randall went 6 of 11 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Blue Devils (1-1) were led in scoring by Darin Smith Jr., who finished with 10 points. James Jones added eight points and 12 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

