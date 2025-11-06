Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Monroe scores 20 as…

Monroe scores 20 as Quinnipiac knocks off Central Connecticut State 71-49

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 10:35 PM

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Amarri Monroe’s 20 points helped Quinnipiac defeat Central Connecticut State 71-49 on Thursday.

Monroe had eight rebounds and four steals for the Bobcats (1-1). Jaden Zimmerman shot 6 of 17 from the field, including 4 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to add 19 points. Grant Randall went 6 of 11 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Blue Devils (1-1) were led in scoring by Darin Smith Jr., who finished with 10 points. James Jones added eight points and 12 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up