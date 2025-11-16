Monroe scores 17 as Quinnipiac downs Maine 70-64

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Amarri Monroe’s 17 points and 13 rebounds helped Quinnipiac defeat Maine 70-64 on Sunday. Keith Mcknight…

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Amarri Monroe’s 17 points and 13 rebounds helped Quinnipiac defeat Maine 70-64 on Sunday.

Keith Mcknight added 11 points while shooting 2 of 9 from the field and 7 for 10 from the free-throw line and grabbed five rebounds for the Bobcats (2-2). Jaden Zimmerman had 10 points and shot 2 for 11 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line.

The Black Bears (0-4) were led in scoring by TJ Biel, who finished with 17 points and four blocks. Keelan Steele added 14 points, six rebounds, three steals and four blocks for Maine. Ryan Mabrey finished with 11 points and three steals.

