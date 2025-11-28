Monmouth visits Fairleigh Dickinson following Renninger’s 20-point game

Monmouth Hawks (2-3) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-3) Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson faces…

Monmouth Hawks (2-3) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-3)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson faces Monmouth after Ava Renninger scored 20 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 71-43 victory against the NJIT Highlanders.

The Knights are 2-0 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson scores 64.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Hawks are 1-2 on the road. Monmouth has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Fairleigh Dickinson is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 39.3% Monmouth allows to opponents. Monmouth averages 61.8 points per game, 0.2 more than the 61.6 Fairleigh Dickinson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Renninger is shooting 46.5% and averaging 16.4 points for the Knights. Madlena Gerke is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Kellyn Preira is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 4.5 points. Alexis Davis is averaging 13.6 points and 9.8 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

