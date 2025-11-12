Live Radio
Monmouth takes on Seton Hall following Rivera-Torres’ 20-point performance

The Associated Press

November 12, 2025, 4:47 AM

Monmouth Hawks (1-1) at Seton Hall Pirates (3-0)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth visits Seton Hall after Jason Rivera-Torres scored 20 points in Monmouth’s 73-60 loss to the La Salle Explorers.

Seton Hall finished 7-25 overall last season while going 5-11 at home. The Pirates averaged 13.4 points off of turnovers, 10.5 second-chance points and 19.5 bench points last season.

Monmouth went 10-8 in CAA play and 4-14 on the road last season. The Hawks averaged 70.3 points per game last season, 26.7 in the paint, 12.2 off of turnovers and 10.5 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

