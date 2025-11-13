Monmouth plays Seton Hall following Rivera-Torres’ 20-point game

Monmouth Hawks (1-1) at Seton Hall Pirates (3-0) Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -12.5;…

Monmouth Hawks (1-1) at Seton Hall Pirates (3-0)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -12.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth visits Seton Hall after Jason Rivera-Torres scored 20 points in Monmouth’s 73-60 loss to the La Salle Explorers.

Seton Hall finished 7-25 overall last season while going 5-11 at home. The Pirates averaged 13.4 points off of turnovers, 10.5 second-chance points and 19.5 bench points last season.

Monmouth went 4-14 on the road and 13-20 overall a season ago. The Hawks averaged 70.3 points per game while shooting 41.1% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.

