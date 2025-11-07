Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Monmouth Hawks to play…

Monmouth Hawks to play the La Salle Explorers Saturday

The Associated Press

November 7, 2025, 5:05 AM

Monmouth Hawks (1-0) at La Salle Explorers (1-0)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle takes on Monmouth.

La Salle finished 14-19 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Explorers gave up 74.7 points per game while committing 16.0 fouls last season.

Monmouth finished 13-20 overall with a 4-14 record on the road last season. The Hawks averaged 70.3 points per game while shooting 41.1% from the field and 35.4% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up