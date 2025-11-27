Monmouth Hawks and the Ball State Cardinals play in Easton, Pennsylvania

Ball State Cardinals (2-3) vs. Monmouth Hawks (2-3) Easton, Pennsylvania; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ball State and Monmouth…

Ball State Cardinals (2-3) vs. Monmouth Hawks (2-3)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State and Monmouth meet at Kirby Sports Center in Easton, Pennsylvania.

The Hawks are 2-3 in non-conference play. Monmouth ranks seventh in the CAA at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.8 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

The Cardinals are 2-3 in non-conference play. Ball State allows 68.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

Monmouth averages 71.6 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 68.4 Ball State allows. Ball State averages 65.6 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 71.8 Monmouth gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stefanos Spartalis is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Hawks. Justin Ray is averaging 13.8 points and 1.0 rebound while shooting 55.6%.

Armoni Zeigler is averaging 11.8 points and 1.8 steals for the Cardinals. Davion Hill is averaging 10.2 points and 5.4 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

