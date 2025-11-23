Live Radio
Monmouth faces Marist, aims to end 3-game skid

The Associated Press

November 23, 2025, 4:44 AM

Monmouth Hawks (1-3) at Marist Red Foxes (2-3)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth aims to break its three-game slide with a win over Marist.

The Red Foxes are 2-2 in home games. Marist is sixth in the MAAC with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Justine Henry averaging 6.4.

Monmouth went 11-8 in CAA play and 5-10 on the road last season. The Hawks averaged 62.3 points per game last season, 31.1 in the paint, 11.5 off of turnovers and 8.6 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

