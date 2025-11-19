Monden’s 19 lead Maryland-Eastern Shore over Longwood 83-82 in double overtime

Justin Monden had 19 points off the bench and Dorion Staples made a game-winning 3-pointer in double overtime to lead Maryland-Eastern Shore in a 83-82 win over Longwood on Tuesday.

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Justin Monden had 19 points off the bench and Dorion Staples made a game-winning 3-pointer in double overtime to lead Maryland-Eastern Shore in a 83-82 win over Longwood on Tuesday.

Staples’ make with 56 seconds left in the second overtime period was his only score of the game.

Emanuel Richards made a game-tying jumper for Longwood with 1:12 remaining in regulation to send the game to its first overtime at 69-69. Johan Nziemi tied it up at 75-75 with a pair of free throws with seven seconds left in the first overtime.

Monden was 8-of-16 shooting, and added five rebounds and five steals for the Hawks (2-4). Jaden Cooper scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Zion Obanla had 15 points and shot 6 of 7 from the field and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Hawks led 41-35 at halftime after an 11-0 Lancers cut a 15-point lead to 33-29.

The Lancers (3-2) were led by Jacoi Hutchinson, who posted 21 points, four assists and two steals. Johan Nziemi added 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Longwood. Elijah Tucker also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

