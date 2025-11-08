Mitchell scores 20, Saint Bonaventure beats Canisius 89-70

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Frank Mitchell’s 20 points helped St. Bonaventure defeat Canisius 89-70 on Saturday. Mitchell added 11 rebounds…

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Frank Mitchell’s 20 points helped St. Bonaventure defeat Canisius 89-70 on Saturday.

Mitchell added 11 rebounds for the Bonnies (2-0). Achille Lonati scored 13 points, going 5 of 8 (3 for 6 from 3-point range). Joe Grahovac shot 3 of 6 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Bryan Ndjonga finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for the Golden Griffins (1-2). Javante Edwards added 14 points for Canisius. Chris Kumu also had 12 points.

St. Bonaventure led 50-35 at halftime, with Lonati racking up 11 points.

