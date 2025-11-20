Mitchell scores 19 in St Bonaventure’s 75-61 win against Robert Morris

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Frank Mitchell’s 19 points helped St. Bonaventure defeat Robert Morris 75-61 on Thursday. Mitchell added 16…

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Frank Mitchell’s 19 points helped St. Bonaventure defeat Robert Morris 75-61 on Thursday.

Mitchell added 16 rebounds and three steals for the Bonnies (5-0). Darryl Simmons II scored 16 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line and added five assists. Cayden Charles shot 5 for 11, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Colonials (3-2) were led by Josh Hill, who posted 19 points and 10 rebounds. Nikolaos Chitikoudis added 13 points. Ryan Prather Jr. finished with 11 points and four steals.

St. Bonaventure took the lead for good with 18:58 left in the first half. The score was 37-33 at halftime, with Mitchell racking up nine points. St. Bonaventure pulled away with an 11-2 run in the second half. Mitchell led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

