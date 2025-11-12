Mitchell scores 18 points to lead hot-shooting Missouri over Minnesota 83-60

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Mark Mitchell scored 18 points to lead five in double-figure scoring, and Missouri pulled away midway…

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Mark Mitchell scored 18 points to lead five in double-figure scoring, and Missouri pulled away midway through the second half and beat Minnesota 83-60 on Wednesday night.

Mitchell scored six points and Jacob Crews and Luke Northweather each made a 3-pointer during an 18-1 run to give Missouri a 63-47 lead with 8:50 remaining. About four minutes later, T.O. Barrett’s dunk followed by a Mitchell 3 made it 73-50 and the Tigers cruised from there.

Crews made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for Missouri (4-0). Sebastian Mack also scored 14 points for the Tigers. Jayden Stone added 13 points and Anthony Robinson II had 10.

The Tigers entered having shot 50% from the field in their first three games for the time since 1983-84. They shot 59% (29 of 49) from the field and 50% (11 of 22) from long range against Minnesota (2-1).

Cade Tyson scored 17 points and Isaac Asuma added 13 points for the Golden Gophers. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson grabbed 12 rebounds.

Missouri closed the first half on a 13-6 surge for a 32-30 lead at the break. Mack paced the Tigers with 10 points and Asuma scored eight first-half points for the Golden Gophers. Tyson’s dunk gave Minnesota its last lead, 46-45, with 13:33 to play.

