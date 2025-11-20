Mitchell, Porter help Missouri maintain hot start with 102-68 win over South Dakota.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Mark Mitchell scored 22 points, Jevon Porter had 19 with 12 rebounds and Missouri continued its…

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Mark Mitchell scored 22 points, Jevon Porter had 19 with 12 rebounds and Missouri continued its hot start, pulling away from South Dakota for a 102-68 win on Thursday night.

Anthony Robinson II made a layup at the buzzer to give the Tigers a 53-42 lead at halftime, putting the lead into double figures for good.

Mitchell had his own 6-0 run early in the second half for a 65-46 lead and a 14-0 run by the Tigers, with Porter scoring seven, made it 84-54 with 8:13 to play.

Reserves Jacob Crews and Jayden Stone scored 15 and 12 points, respectively, for the Tigers (6-0), who shot 70% in the second half (19 of 27) and 64% (36 of 56) for the game. Sebastian Mack added 12 points and Robinson had 11. The double-double for Porter was the first for Porter, a Columbia, Missouri, native who played his first two years at Pepperdine and last year at Loyola Marymount.

Jordan Crawford led the Coyotes (3-3) with 18 points. Isaac Bruns added 14 and Uzziah Buntyn had 10.

Missouri came into the game averaging 91.4 points and shooting 56.4%. Mitchell had 11 and Porter 10 and the Tigers shot 59% in building the 11-point halftime lead. South Dakota never led and the last tie was at 8-8.

