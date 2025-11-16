Missouri Tigers play the Prairie View A&M Panthers on 4-game win streak

Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-2) at Missouri Tigers (4-0) Columbia, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri will attempt…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-2) at Missouri Tigers (4-0)

Columbia, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri will attempt to extend its four-game win streak with a victory against Prairie View A&M.

Missouri finished 18-2 at home a season ago while going 22-12 overall. The Tigers shot 48.2% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range last season.

Prairie View A&M finished 2-19 on the road and 5-27 overall last season. The Panthers allowed opponents to score 82.4 points per game and shot 50.5% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

