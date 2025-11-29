Missouri Tigers and the Northwestern Wildcats square off in Cypress Lake, Florida

Northwestern Wildcats (6-0) vs. Missouri Tigers (6-2) Cypress Lake, Florida; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri squares off against…

Northwestern Wildcats (6-0) vs. Missouri Tigers (6-2)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri squares off against Northwestern in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Tigers are 6-2 in non-conference play. Missouri averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Wildcats are 6-0 in non-conference play. Northwestern is 5-0 against opponents with a winning record.

Missouri averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Northwestern gives up. Northwestern averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Missouri gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Slaughter is shooting 44.9% and averaging 17.9 points for the Tigers. Chloe Sotell is averaging 8.0 points.

Grace Sullivan is scoring 21.2 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. Tayla Thomas is averaging 11.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

