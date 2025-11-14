Missouri Tigers and the Kansas Jayhawks square off

Kansas Jayhawks (3-0) vs. Missouri Tigers (3-0) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri takes on Kansas…

Kansas Jayhawks (3-0) vs. Missouri Tigers (3-0)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri takes on Kansas in Kansas City, Missouri.

Missouri went 14-18 overall with an 11-4 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Tigers shot 43.3% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range last season.

Kansas finished 16-14 overall with a 10-1 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Jayhawks averaged 7.3 steals, 2.6 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.