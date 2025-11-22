Missouri takes on Washington State

Washington State Cougars (0-5) vs. Missouri Tigers (4-2) Bay Lake, Orange; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri squares off…

Washington State Cougars (0-5) vs. Missouri Tigers (4-2)

Bay Lake, Orange; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri squares off against Washington State in Bay Lake, Orange.

The Tigers have a 4-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Missouri has a 4-2 record against teams over .500.

The Cougars have a 0-5 record in non-conference games. Washington State is 0-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Missouri’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Washington State allows. Washington State has shot at a 39.9% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point less than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Missouri have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Slaughter is shooting 46.3% and averaging 18.5 points for the Tigers. Abbey Schreacke is averaging 6.8 points.

Eleonora Villa is averaging 15.2 points for the Cougars. Malia Ruud is averaging 11.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.