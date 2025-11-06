Missouri takes on Tulane following Dowell’s 21-point outing

Missouri Tigers (1-0) at Tulane Green Wave (1-0) New Orleans; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri takes on Tulane…

Missouri Tigers (1-0) at Tulane Green Wave (1-0)

New Orleans; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri takes on Tulane after Shannon Dowell scored 21 points in Missouri’s 78-71 win against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

Tulane went 17-13 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Green Wave gave up 65.1 points per game while committing 15.0 fouls last season.

Missouri went 14-18 overall with a 3-7 record on the road a season ago. The Tigers averaged 7.9 steals, 2.4 blocks and 14.8 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

