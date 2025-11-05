Missouri takes on Tulane after Dowell’s 21-point game

Missouri Tigers (1-0) at Tulane Green Wave (1-0) New Orleans; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri visits Tulane after…

Missouri Tigers (1-0) at Tulane Green Wave (1-0)

New Orleans; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri visits Tulane after Shannon Dowell scored 21 points in Missouri’s 78-71 victory over the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

Tulane finished 17-13 overall last season while going 10-5 at home. The Green Wave averaged 68.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.1 last season.

Missouri went 14-18 overall a season ago while going 3-7 on the road. The Tigers shot 43.3% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.