Missouri takes home win streak into matchup with Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-2) at Missouri Tigers (4-0)

Columbia, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -35.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts Prairie View A&M aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.

Missouri went 22-12 overall a season ago while going 18-2 at home. The Tigers shot 48.2% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range last season.

Prairie View A&M went 4-15 in SWAC games and 2-19 on the road a season ago. The Panthers averaged 71.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 82.4 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.