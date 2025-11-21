Missouri State visits Tulsa after Douglas’ 21-point game

Missouri State Bears (5-0) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-0) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits…

Missouri State Bears (5-0) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-0)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits Tulsa after Lainie Douglas scored 21 points in Missouri State’s 69-58 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Tulsa finished 11-4 at home last season while going 17-15 overall. The Golden Hurricane allowed opponents to score 65.3 points per game and shoot 38.7% from the field last season.

The Bears are 2-0 on the road. Missouri State ranks fifth in the CUSA with 13.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Maiesha Washington averaging 2.4.

