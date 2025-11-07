Missouri State takes on UT Arlington following Bekemeier’s 23-point outing

Missouri State Bears (1-0) at UT Arlington Mavericks (0-1) Arlington, Texas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits…

Missouri State Bears (1-0) at UT Arlington Mavericks (0-1)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits UT Arlington after Kaemyn Bekemeier scored 23 points in Missouri State’s 70-66 victory over the Saint Louis Billikens.

UT Arlington finished 18-14 overall a season ago while going 12-1 at home. The Mavericks averaged 72.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.5 last season.

Missouri State went 0-0 in CUSA action and 9-5 on the road a season ago. The Bears gave up 63.7 points per game while committing 16.1 fouls last season.

