Missouri State plays UT Arlington following Bekemeier’s 23-point performance

Missouri State Bears (1-0) at UT Arlington Mavericks (0-1)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State faces UT Arlington after Kaemyn Bekemeier scored 23 points in Missouri State’s 70-66 win against the Saint Louis Billikens.

UT Arlington went 12-1 at home a season ago while going 18-14 overall. The Mavericks averaged 9.8 steals, 4.4 blocks and 15.9 turnovers per game last season.

Missouri State finished 26-9 overall with a 9-5 record on the road last season. The Bears averaged 14.9 assists per game on 27.5 made field goals last season.

