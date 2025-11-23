Missouri State plays LIU following Palek’s 28-point performance

Long Island Sharks (3-3) at Missouri State Bears (3-2) Springfield, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State hosts…

Long Island Sharks (3-3) at Missouri State Bears (3-2)

Springfield, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State hosts LIU after Keith Palek III scored 28 points in Missouri State’s 74-67 victory over the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Bears have gone 3-1 at home. Missouri State is ninth in the CUSA with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Osei-Bonsu averaging 3.8.

The Sharks are 2-3 on the road. LIU averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Missouri State averages 80.4 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 82.8 LIU gives up. LIU averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Missouri State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Palek is scoring 17.2 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Bears. Osei-Bonsu is averaging 15.6 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 66.0%.

Jamal Fuller is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, while averaging 14.2 points. Malachi Davis is averaging 12.8 points and 1.5 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.