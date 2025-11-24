Missouri State plays LIU following Palek’s 28-point outing

Long Island Sharks (3-3) at Missouri State Bears (3-2) Springfield, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -5.5;…

Long Island Sharks (3-3) at Missouri State Bears (3-2)

Springfield, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -5.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State hosts LIU after Keith Palek III scored 28 points in Missouri State’s 74-67 win over the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Bears are 3-1 on their home court. Missouri State ranks sixth in the CUSA in team defense, allowing 69.4 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Sharks have gone 2-3 away from home. LIU gives up 82.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.1 points per game.

Missouri State is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 48.7% LIU allows to opponents. LIU averages 72.7 points per game, 3.3 more than the 69.4 Missouri State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Palek is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 17.2 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Michael Osei-Bonsu is shooting 66.0% and averaging 15.6 points.

Jamal Fuller averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Malachi Davis is averaging 12.8 points and 1.5 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.