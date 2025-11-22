Missouri State hosts UT Rio Grande Valley after Osei-Bonsu’s 22-point game

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-2) at Missouri State Bears (2-2) Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-2) at Missouri State Bears (2-2)

Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -1.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State faces UT Rio Grande Valley after Michael Osei-Bonsu scored 22 points in Missouri State’s 67-49 loss to the UT Arlington Mavericks.

Missouri State finished 7-8 at home last season while going 9-23 overall. The Bears averaged 68.0 points per game last season, 12.3 from the free-throw line and 21.3 from 3-point range.

UT Rio Grande Valley finished 8-12 in Southland games and 2-11 on the road a season ago. The Vaqueros shot 44.4% from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.