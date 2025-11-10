Missouri State hosts Arkansas State following Palek’s 20-point performance

Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-1) at Missouri State Bears (2-0) Springfield, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-1) at Missouri State Bears (2-0)

Springfield, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State plays Arkansas State after Keith Palek III scored 20 points in Missouri State’s 106-57 victory against the Northwestern Oklahoma State Rangers.

Missouri State finished 9-23 overall a season ago while going 7-8 at home. The Bears shot 44.7% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range last season.

Arkansas State finished 25-11 overall with an 8-6 record on the road last season. The Red Wolves averaged 14.3 assists per game on 27.4 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

