Missouri State defeats UT Rio Grande Valley 74-67

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Keith Palek III’s 28 points helped Missouri State defeat UT Rio Grande Valley 74-67 on Saturday.…

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Keith Palek III’s 28 points helped Missouri State defeat UT Rio Grande Valley 74-67 on Saturday.

Palek also had nine rebounds and five assists for the Bears (3-2). Zaxton King scored 12 points, going 4 of 7 from the field. Kobi Williams had 11 points and shot 3 of 11 from the field.

The Vaqueros (2-3) were led by Koree Cotton, who posted 13 points and four assists. Filip Brankovic added 11 points and Marvin McGhee had 10 points and nine rebounds.

King scored 10 points in the first half and Missouri State went into halftime trailing 30-28. Palek scored 20second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.